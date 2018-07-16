Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif on Tuesday turned 35. The actor has delivered several big hits like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Namaste London and Dhoom 3. Twitterati wished Bollywood diva with heart touching posts. A fan said that no one has a prettier smile than Katrina Kaif.

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif on Monday, July 16, turned 35. She has been a style icon for her fans and has delivered more several big hits namely Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Namaste London, Dhoom 3, Singh is King, Raajneeti, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and many more. Katrina Kaif is one of the highest paid actresses of the industries.

Talking about her birthday plans, Katrina Kaif said that she wants to spend the special time with her loved ones. Bollywood diva said that every year she tries to have a good time and this year she is looking forward to spend the time with her sister. The day is all about having fun, chill and relax.

Katrina Kaif has done several item number songs like Sheela Ki Jawani, Chikni Chameli, Kamli, Afghan Jalebi and Mashallah. On her 35th birthday, B-town celebs, fans and followers wished and congratulated the style icon with lovely and heart touching wishes.

Actor and Katrina Kaif’s close friend Alia Bhatt posted a picture on Instagram to wish her. Along with a picture she said wrote a birthday greeting. Happiest Birthday Katrina Kaif with a cake. Actor Manish Paul said happy birthday to the girl who is beautiful inside out.

Here’s how Twitterati wished Katrina Kaif on her 35th birthday:

No one has a prettier smile than Katrina Kaif 😊 pic.twitter.com/dQPw8kN9Ii #KatrinaKaif #Katrina — Katrina Kaif Online (@IKatrinaKaf) July 14, 2018

She is a Beast

Powerful

Sexy

Strong

A Bad Ass

Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif#HappyBirthdayKatrinaKaif #KatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/cjhg1TrZrW — Happy Birthday Goddess 😍😍😍 (@Some_1_dare) July 15, 2018

A small birthday wish written by me for none other than #KatrinaKaif ❤👑

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KATRINA KAIF #HappyBirthdayKatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/31rJKxrxxW — Nadine (@NadineKat1) July 15, 2018

Katrina X sleep. Part 1

Do not disturb#HappyBirthdayKatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/M3hBaFZn7k — ℳℯℊ (@Megh958) July 16, 2018

Our girl will be spending her birthday with her family this time around. We wish her all the happiness and want to send good vibes her way. ❤️❤️❤️ Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif — Katrina Kaif Daily (@KatKaifDaily) July 15, 2018

The most beautiful smile

Happy birthday katrina kaif pic.twitter.com/PFBIlMgY8V — Basma (@BasmaKaif) July 15, 2018

Love of my life

Happy birthday katrina kaif pic.twitter.com/vEjAA4NcrG — Sagarika (@Sagarik66458431) July 15, 2018

My favourite person

Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif pic.twitter.com/oSpkkiJ2UJ — Happy Birthday idol (@iSRKATholic) July 15, 2018

Happy Birthday to Bollywood's Mightiest Woman! Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif! We all love you. — ╰╥人^﹀^ (@utalk2myhand) July 15, 2018

