Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif: Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Tuesday wished Bharat co-actor actress Katrina Kaif with a lovely picture on Instagram. The photo was from the sets of their recent film Bharat. In the picture, Katrina is sitting behind Salman’s yellow color scooter and both of them roam in Delhi. With the mesmerizing photo wrote, “Happy birthday Katrinaaa…@katrinakaif.”

Only in a couple of minutes, Salman’s post has been liked by thousands of his fans on the social media site and the comment section is flooded with wishes and heart-touching messages.

Both the Bollywood superstars have worked together in many films like Bharat, Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tha Tiger, Yuvvraaj, Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya, Tees Maar Khan, Partner and many more. Salman and Katrina make a great pair together on screen and complement each other’s stardom.

The picture that Salman Khan shared was from the sets of their recent film Bharat. Bharat, an action drama film, was plotted on the story of India’s post-independence history. The film was written and directed by ace filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar. It was made under the banner of Reel Life Productions, Salman Khan Films and T-Series. The film stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff.

Along with Salman Khan, Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Nikhil Namit had produced the jointly. The budget for the film was 100 crores and it did a great job at the box office and collected more than 316 crores in India and overseas.

