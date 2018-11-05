Happy Birthday Khushi Kapoor: As Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor turns 18 today, the next gen star Janhvi Kapoor has shared an adorable throwback video on her official Instagram account. In the video, the duo can be seen dancing around with each other. While sharing the video, Janhvi stated that she loves Khushi more than she will ever be able to imagine.

From saving each other from fashion faux pas, pulling each other’s leg on social media to having each other’s back at all times, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are one of the most loved and adored sister duos of Bollywood. Every time the duo is spotted together, they manage to turn heads with their style statement and adorable bond. On the occasion of Khushi Kapoor’s birthday, Janhvi took to her official Instagram account to share a throwback video from their childhood.

In the video, the duo can be seen dancing around with a big smile on their face. While Janhvi looks uber-cute in a white t-shirt and grey pyjamas styled with pigtails, Khushi looks like a little muchkin in a pink top and a floral skirt with matching hair clips. Sharing the video on her official Instagram account, Janhvi stated that this video is just an example of how she got bullied by Khushi in her childhood. She added that she loves her more than she will ever be able to imagine.

However, this is not the first time that Janhvi took to social media to express her love and admiration for her little sister. One look at her Instagram account and one can find a ton of cute photos of the sister duo, which reflect their strong bond.

Take a look at some of Janhvi and Khushi’s adorable photos:

Workwise, Janhvi Kapoor made her big Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan’s film Dhadak opposite Shahid Kapoor’s half brother Ishaan Khatter. After this, she has been roped in for Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht in which she will share the screen with Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. Meanwhile, reports are rife that Karan Johar is planning to launch Khushi in the Bollywood industry opposite none other than Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

