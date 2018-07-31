Gorgeous Kiara Advani turns 26 today! Born and brought up in Mumbai, Kiara Advani was last seen in Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu which was a blockbuster at the box office. The Bollywood diva, known for amazing performance in Lust Stories made her B-Town debut in 2014 with Mohit Marwah, Jimmy Sheirgill, Vijender Singh starrer Fugly. Take a look at the 5 best songs of Kiara Advani.

Bollywood beauty Kiara Advani, known for her amazing performance in Lust Stories turns 27 today, July 31. The Hindi and Telugu actress, Advani made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with Fugly starring Jimmy Sheirgill, Mohit Marwah, Vijender Singh and Sana Saeed. Born and brought up in Mumbai, Kiara Advani will make a cameo in Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt starrer Kalank. While talking to IANS, Lust Stories star famous for her vibrator scene that was praised by her huge fan following was noted saying that there is a lot she wants to do, she wants to try genres and characters she wants to play. She wants to work with many directors. The 26-year-old actor thinks that she has been very fortunate to be a part of 3 such directors like Karan Johar, Neeraj Pandey and Abbas Mastan and each of them have such different schools of filmmaking. She even hopes to work with many more directors that are on her wishlist.

Take a look at 5 best songs of Kiara Advani:

Song: Dhup Chik

Movie: Fugly

Release date: 13 June 2014

Director: Kabir Sadanand

Song: Jab Tak

Movie: MS Dhoni – The Untold Story

Artist: Armaan Malik

Released: 2016

Song: Cheez Badi Mast

Movie: Machine

Artists: Neha Kakkar, Udit Narayan

Released: 2017

Song: Bharat Ane Nenu

Movie: Bharat Ane Nenu

Artist: David Simon

Released: 2018

Song: Motor Cycle Chadhe Duma Dum

Movie: Lust Stories

Released: 2018

