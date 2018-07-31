Bollywood beauty Kiara Advani, known for her amazing performance in Lust Stories turns 27 today, July 31. The Hindi and Telugu actress, Advani made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with Fugly starring Jimmy Sheirgill, Mohit Marwah, Vijender Singh and Sana Saeed. Born and brought up in Mumbai, Kiara Advani will make a cameo in Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt starrer Kalank. While talking to IANS, Lust Stories star famous for her vibrator scene that was praised by her huge fan following was noted saying that there is a lot she wants to do, she wants to try genres and characters she wants to play. She wants to work with many directors. The 26-year-old actor thinks that she has been very fortunate to be a part of 3 such directors like Karan Johar, Neeraj Pandey and Abbas Mastan and each of them have such different schools of filmmaking. She even hopes to work with many more directors that are on her wishlist.
Take a look at 5 best songs of Kiara Advani:
Song: Dhup Chik
Movie: Fugly
Release date: 13 June 2014
Director: Kabir Sadanand
Song: Jab Tak
Movie: MS Dhoni – The Untold Story
Artist: Armaan Malik
Released: 2016
Song: Cheez Badi Mast
Movie: Machine
Artists: Neha Kakkar, Udit Narayan
Released: 2017
Song: Bharat Ane Nenu
Movie: Bharat Ane Nenu
Artist: David Simon
Released: 2018
Song: Motor Cycle Chadhe Duma Dum
Movie: Lust Stories
Released: 2018
