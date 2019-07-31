Happy Birthday Kiara Advani: Bollywood actor Kiara Advani turns a year older today. On the occasion of the lovely actor's birthday, here are some lesser-known facts about the actor.

After receiving praises for her soft role of Preet Sikka in Blockbuster hit film Kabir Singh, Kiara Advani has become one of the most talked-about actors of the industry. Kiara Advani, who made her debut with the film Fugly, turns a year older today. The journey of the actor has not been easy, the actor has come a long way and has marked herself a niche in the industry with her hard work and talent. Recently, the actor conquered hearts by appearing in the Hindi remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy.

Talking about the actor’s future projects, Kiara Advani is gearing up to collaborate with Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor in their upcoming film Good News. The rom-com film is based in surrogacy and will also feature singer turned actor Diljit Dosanjh. After completing Good News, Kiara Advani is also set to appear with Jabariya Jodi actor Sidharth Malhotra in Shershaah. As the lovely actor turns a year older today, here are some lesser-known facts about Kabir Singh actor–

Kiara Advani is actually Aaliya Advani

Not many people know, Kiara Advani’s original name is Aaliya. The actor confessed about this fact in the latest episode of Voot’s Feet Up. She revealed that before her debut, Salman Khan suggested her to change her name because of Alia Bhatt, as two actors can’t share the same name in Bollywood. Further, the actor also revealed that she took the inspiration for her name from Priyanka Chopra’s character in the film Anjaana Anjaani.

Connection from Bollywood

Kiara Advani is not really an outsider, she is internally related to the industry via her maternal family. Moreover, actors Saeed Jaffrey and Ashok Kumar are Kiara Advani’s step great grandfather and great uncle. Moreover, model Shaheen Jaffrey and Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla are the actor’s aunts.

Kiara Advani shares a childhood bond with Isha Ambani

Kiara Advani shares a great bond with Isha Ambani since childhood, in fact, when Isha Ambani got married, Kiara Advani shared an adorable collage for her from their childhood revealing their friendship goals.

Kiara Advani has also tried her hands in Telugu

Apart from dazzling well in Bollywood, the hardworking has also tried her hands in Telugu film industry and did her debut with Mahesh Babu in the film Bharat Ane Nenu. Further the actor appeared with Ram Charan and appeared in regional cinema as well.

Mass Communication Degree

Kiara Advani did her schooling from John Connon School and The Cathedral in Mumbai. Moreover, the actor also holds a Mass communication degree from Jai Hind College and also did an acting course before doing her debut.

