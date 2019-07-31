Happy Birthday Kiara Advani: On Wednesday, Kiara turns 27 today. Kiara has done scores of Bollywood films and also had appeared in the Netflix anthology film Lust Stories. She was last seen in Kabir Singh which is the highest-grossing Bollywood release so far in her career.

Happy Birthday Kiara Advani: Kiara Advani turns 27 today. The Kabir Singh actor, who made her Bollywood debut in Kabir Sadanand’s movie Fugly, is now one of the prominent actors in the industry. Kiara Advani has appeared in several Bollywood films. Kiara is also an active social media user and keeps sharing her latest photos on them. The actor recently received a lot of criticism for her role in Kabir Singh film. Kiara plays the role of Preethi, a cute girl who falls in love with a senior medical student Kabir Singh.

Despite receiving severe criticism for glamorizing misogyny and toxic masculinity, Kabir Singh emerged as the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2019 and Kiara Advani’s highest-grossing Bollywood release so far in her career earned over Rs 275 crore.

Kiara had also appeared in the digital entertainment space Netflix film Lust Stories. The film also made her first step in the digital industry. If reports are to be believed, Kiara is working on another project for Netflix called Guilty. Helmed by Ruchi Narain and produced by Karan Johar, the entertainment drama is slated to release on Netflix at the end of this year.

Kiara has several upcoming projects. She will be next seen in Raj Mehta’s directorial Good News co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh. She will also play the real-life character of Dimple Cheema opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Vishnuvardhan’s Shershaah.

Here are the top 10 photos of Kiara Advani:

