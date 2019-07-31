Happy Birthday Kiara Advani: Actor Kiara Advani is on cloud 9 after the blockbuster success of her latest release Kabir Singh. Her character Preeti has won a million hearts and this has definitely proved to be a game changer for her. With a lot of exciting projects in her kitty at the moment, she is ringing her 27th birthday today, i.e July 31 and the social media is flooded with wishes for the gorgeous actor.
Her Kalank co-star Varun Dhawan has shared a glimpse of their super hit song First Class to wish her a very happy birthday. Veteran actor Madhuri Dixit, who was also a part of the film, has extended her best wishes to Kiara on her special day. Wishing her a very happy birthday, Madhuri congratulated her for Kabir Singh’s success and even more for future projects. Along with the celebrities, fans have also showered their love and appreciation on the actor.
Kiara Advani has carved a space for herself in the Indian Film Industry with her hard work, dedication and merit. The actor made her debut with Fugly that turned out to be a dud at the box office. She later returned to the limelight with her role in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story followed by her impressive performance in Lust Stories. Kiara has also worked in Telugu films like Bharat Ane Nenu and Vinaya Vidheya Rama.
After Kabir Singh’s massive success, Kiara Advani will be seen in Good News alongside Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Laxmmi Bomb alongside Akshay Kumar, Shershaah alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Indoo Ki Jawani alongside Student Of The Year 2 fame Aditya Seal. The actor has also been roped in for Netflix film Guilty.