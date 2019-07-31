Happy Birthday Kiara Advani: Bollywood actor Kiara Advani is celebrating her 27th birthday today. Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit along with thousands of fans have extended their birthday wishes on the occasion of her special day.

Happy Birthday Kiara Advani: Actor Kiara Advani is on cloud 9 after the blockbuster success of her latest release Kabir Singh. Her character Preeti has won a million hearts and this has definitely proved to be a game changer for her. With a lot of exciting projects in her kitty at the moment, she is ringing her 27th birthday today, i.e July 31 and the social media is flooded with wishes for the gorgeous actor.

Her Kalank co-star Varun Dhawan has shared a glimpse of their super hit song First Class to wish her a very happy birthday. Veteran actor Madhuri Dixit, who was also a part of the film, has extended her best wishes to Kiara on her special day. Wishing her a very happy birthday, Madhuri congratulated her for Kabir Singh’s success and even more for future projects. Along with the celebrities, fans have also showered their love and appreciation on the actor.

Kiara Advani has carved a space for herself in the Indian Film Industry with her hard work, dedication and merit. The actor made her debut with Fugly that turned out to be a dud at the box office. She later returned to the limelight with her role in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story followed by her impressive performance in Lust Stories. Kiara has also worked in Telugu films like Bharat Ane Nenu and Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

Happy Birthday @Advani_Kiara. A big congratulations for the success on your recent movie Kabir Singh & wishing you even more success for the future projects. Lots of love and hugs to you! — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) July 31, 2019

Happy birthday angel @Advani_Kiara 💐 have a fabulous year with record breaking box office collections. #HappyBirthdayKiaraAdvani pic.twitter.com/d1TFhhUsii — Shubham raj (@shubhambageli) July 31, 2019

Wish You happy Birthday @Advani_Kiara

Your simplicity & versatile performances really attracted everyone's heart & mine too…🙃#HappyBirthdayKiaraAdvani 🎂 pic.twitter.com/DAJX13nFLZ — Shivam Nigam (@tweetshivam43) July 31, 2019

Happy birthday to this astounding beauty ❤ @Advani_Kiara

She's definitely made so many of us to fall for her absolutely striking beauty features. So happy that career graph is towards a positive and rising upshift ❤#HappyBirthdayKiaraAdvani pic.twitter.com/IemCAU2PJq — Nisha (@mehtanisha560) July 31, 2019

Wishing @Advani_Kiara a very happy birthday, stay fit girl, your all set to rock bollywood as you climb the ladder of success every passing day… #HappyBirthdayKiaraAdvani pic.twitter.com/AlXfChmeYq — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) July 31, 2019

After Kabir Singh’s massive success, Kiara Advani will be seen in Good News alongside Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Laxmmi Bomb alongside Akshay Kumar, Shershaah alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Indoo Ki Jawani alongside Student Of The Year 2 fame Aditya Seal. The actor has also been roped in for Netflix film Guilty.

