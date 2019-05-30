Happy Birthday Kirti Kulhari: As the Four More Shots Please star turn 33 today here are some of her sexiest photos and videos from her movies here. She has worked in more than 12 films among which she started her acting career with Odiya movie Dharini in 2002.

Happy Birthday Kirti Kulhari: Kirti Kulhari who turned a year older today was last seen as Lieutenant Seerat Kaur in Uri: The Surgical strike opposite Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam and Four More Shots Please turn 33 today. However, in an interview, Lirti said she will have a working birthday this year as she is stuck in the middle of a shoot. Born and brought up in Mumbai the Pink actor is an actor as well as a model known for her beuaty and her amazing acting skills.

The beauty with brains star did her post-graduation with a degree in Journalism and Mass communication and made her acting debut with Odiya language movie Dharini in 2002. Her first Bollywood movie appearance was with Khichdi: The movie in 2010 followed by Shaitan in 2011. Moving forward then she appeared in multi starrer big budget movies such as Pink with Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan, Indu Sarkar, Blackmail and Uri.

On the work front, Kirti Kulhari will be next seen in Mission Mangal with Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi, H.G Dattatreya, Sanjay Kapoor, Rajat Barmecha, Sundeep Kishan and Dalip Tahil.

Take a look at top 10 sexy photos of the star here:

Kirti started her career with theatre and TV commercials before starring in Bollywood films. She even did a one-month acting workshop at Yatri. She worked on three plays after that – Chinta Chod Chintamani with Yatri group, Shehenshah of Azeemo with AK Various productions and a Hindi adaptation of Sakharaam Binder with Yatri group.

Some of her commercials were Lotus Mutual Funds, Travel Guru, Videocon Air Conditioners, Parachute Gorgeous Hamesha Campaign, ICICI Bank, Kaya Skin Clinic, Taj Mahal Tea (along with Saif Ali Khan), Everyuth Face Wash, Whirlpool Refrigerators (along with Ajay Devgn and Kajol), Spice Mobile, Virgin Mobiles (along with Ranbir Kapoor),Close-up, JK White Cement and Tic Tac mouth freshener.

