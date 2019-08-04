Happy Birthday Kishore Kumar: On his 90th birth anniversary lets take a look at the top ten interesting facts surrounding the legendary singer cum actor which will make you go wow!

Happy Birthday Kishore Kumar: The legendary singer, actor, playback singer, writer, director, and composer needs no introduction. From winning our hearts with his melodious tracks to showcasing his versatile side of being an actor, writer, producer, director, and a composer as well, Kishore Kumar surely won hearts with his unique style. Born in 1929 in the Khandwa Central province, British India, Kishore Kumar must have seen all the phases of Independent India.

Being one of the most popular singers of the Hindi Film Industry, it’s sad that he died at an early age of 59 in Mumbai Maharashtra on October 13, 1987. But lives in the hearts of many with his melodious romantic peppy number songs. From Mere Sapno ki Rani to Yeh Sham Hai Mastani to Roop Tera Mastana and many more evergreen hits Kishore Kumar Ganguly was the most sought after singer, actor in the early 1950s.

We all know about his songs, his movies but what we don’t know is his real name or that he had four wives. So for all the unaware die-hard Kishore Kumar fans, let’s see top 10 interesting facts about the legendary singer cum actor which will make you go wow!

His real name was Abhas Kumar Ganguly and Kishore Kumar was only his stage name

The multifaceted actor NEVER received any vocal training

Kishore Kumar got married FOUR times- Ruma Guha Thakurta, Madhubala, Yogeeta Bali and his last wife who is still alive- Leena Chandavarkar

He sang both the male and female parts for the song Aake Seedhi Lagi Dil Pe which was supposed to be sung by Lata Mangeshkar.

One of his popular songs Paanch Rupaiya Barah Aana was inspired by a debt that he owed to a college canteen in Indore.

Kishore Kumar’s yodeling was inspired by Jimmie Rodgers and Tex Morton.

Kishore Kumar holds 18 Filmfare awards!

Kishore Kumar has an award named after him which is called ‘Kishore Kumar Award’. It’s awarded to people for contributions to Hindi Cinema.

Bappi Lahiri Composer and artist is Kishore Kumar’s nephew.

There used to be a signboard outside his bungalow that read ‘Beware of Kishore’

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App