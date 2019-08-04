Happy birthday Kishore Kumar: Legendary singer turned actor Kishore Kumar has always left his fans amazed with his melodious tracks. So on his 90th birth anniversary lets take a look at his top ten melodious tracks. His harmonious voice gave Indian cinema, countless hits, apart from crooning songs in Hindi, he sang in all major Indian languages like Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Malayalam and Urdu, etc.

Legendary actor, director, film producer, music director, playback singer, film story writer, screenwriter and one of the most successful singers of Indian Hindi cinema ruled heart of all Indians. His birth name is Abhas Kumar Ganguly; later he changed his name to Kishore Kumar for films. even after his demise his songs keep him alive in the rats of millions be it the youngsters or the middle age generation everyone sings along to Kishore Kumar tracks even now.

Kishore Kumar, the ever so versatile actor, bagged 8 Filmfare Awards for playback singer, which is still the highest among the category. He received the Filmfare for his voice in Roop Tera Mastana from the film Aradhana, Dil Aisa Kisi Ne Mera from Amanush , Khaike Paan Banaras Wala from the movie Don , Hazaar Raahen Mudke Dekheen from Thodisi Bewafaii , Pag Ghungroo Baandh from Namak Halaal , Agar Tum Na Hote from Agar Tum Na Hote , Manzilein Apni Jagah Hain from Sharaabi.

Kishore started his career with singing debut as a chorus singer at Bombay Talkies. 60’s star made his debut with the film Shikari in 1946 and gave his first lead role appearance in Bombay Talkies film Andolan in 1951. After that, he made back to back hits with Ladki, Char Paise, Baap Re Baap, etc. The professional success of Kishore Kumar includes Bhagam Bhag, JHumroo, Pyaar Kiye Jaa, Hum Sab Ustaad Hain, and many more.

Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana : playback singer gave this remarkable hit and also nominated in Filmfare awards for this song. This song was picturized on Shammi Kapoor, Hema Malini, Rajesh Khanna, and Simmi Garewal in the film

Mere Mehboob Kyamat Hogi: This is another blockbuster film from his own film Mr. X in Bombay co-starring Madan Puri. It was an Indian science fiction thriller film.

Mere Sapno ki Rani : Sharmila Tagore and Rajesh Khanna starer song Mere Sapno Ki Raani performed by Kishore Kimore has more than 150 million views on YouTube. This song is also popular for its picturization on toy train in Darjeeling.

Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan: Kishore Kumar is the voice of Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan of one of the biggest hits of the 1980s, film Yaarana starred Amitabh Bachchan. This song was revived and several remakes were created.

