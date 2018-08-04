Born in a Bengali family, Kishore Kumar is one of the best singers our Bollywood industry was blessed with. From romantic tracks to peppy hits, Kishore da has won over 8 Film fare awards for best male playback singers. Born as Abhas Kumar Ganguly, the singer made his Bollywood debut with Shikari in 1946. From being a playback singer, composer, producer, screenwriter, director to actor, the star was popular for singing in different Indian languages including Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Malayalam and Urdu. In an interview, Marne Ki Duayen Kyon Mangu singer was noted saying that he only wanted to sing, acting was not his passion. But the peculiar circumstances made him persuade to act in the movies. He hated every moment of it and tried virtually every trick to get out of it. He even muffed the lines, pretended to be crazy, shaved his head off etc. but no one cared.
Take a look at the 15 best songs of Kishore Kumar on his 89th birth anniversary:
Song: Dil Kya Kare Jab Kisi Se
Movie: Julie
Song: Kuch Toh Log Kahenge Logon Ka Kaam Hai Kehna
Movie: Amar Prem
Song: Mere Sapno Ki Rani
Movie: Aradhana
Song: Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se
Movie: Ajanabee
Songs: Yeh Jeevan Hai
Movie: Piya Ka Ghar
Song: Roop Tera
Movie: Aradhana
Song: Meri Bheegi Bheegi Si Palkhon Pe
Movie: Anamika
Song: Ek Ladki Bhigi Bhagi Si
Movie: Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi
Song: O Mere Dil Ke Chain
Movie: Mere Jeevan Saathi
Song: Mere Mehboob Qayatmat Hogi
Movie: Mr. X in Bombay
Song: Tum Ho Mere Dil Ki Dhadkan
Movie: Manzil
Song: Pyar Deewana Hota Hai
Movie: Kati Patang
Song: Yeg Jo Mohabbat Hai
Movie: Kati Patang
Song: Yeh Shaam Mastani
Movie: Kati Patang
Song: Zindagi Ke Safar Mein Guzar Jaate
Movie: Aap Ki Kasam