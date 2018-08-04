Happy Birthday Kishore Kumar: Born and brought up in Madhya Pradesh, Kishore da was not only a popular singer but also an amazing actor, composer, producer, screenwriter and director. The only actor holding the record of winning 8 Film Fare Awards for the best playback singer, started his career in 1946. Take a look at the best songs of Kishore Kumar.

Born in a Bengali family, Kishore Kumar is one of the best singers our Bollywood industry was blessed with. From romantic tracks to peppy hits, Kishore da has won over 8 Film fare awards for best male playback singers. Born as Abhas Kumar Ganguly, the singer made his Bollywood debut with Shikari in 1946. From being a playback singer, composer, producer, screenwriter, director to actor, the star was popular for singing in different Indian languages including Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Malayalam and Urdu. In an interview, Marne Ki Duayen Kyon Mangu singer was noted saying that he only wanted to sing, acting was not his passion. But the peculiar circumstances made him persuade to act in the movies. He hated every moment of it and tried virtually every trick to get out of it. He even muffed the lines, pretended to be crazy, shaved his head off etc. but no one cared.

Take a look at the 15 best songs of Kishore Kumar on his 89th birth anniversary:

Song: Dil Kya Kare Jab Kisi Se

Artist: Kishore Kumar

Movie: Julie

Song: Kuch Toh Log Kahenge Logon Ka Kaam Hai Kehna

Artist: Kishore Kumar

Movie: Amar Prem

Song: Mere Sapno Ki Rani

Artist: Kishore Kumar

Movie: Aradhana

Song: Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se

Artist: Kishore Kumar

Movie: Ajanabee

Songs: Yeh Jeevan Hai

Artist: Kishore Kumar

Movie: Piya Ka Ghar

Song: Roop Tera

Artist: Kishore Kumar

Movie: Aradhana

Song: Meri Bheegi Bheegi Si Palkhon Pe

Artist: Kishore Kumar

Movie: Anamika

Song: Ek Ladki Bhigi Bhagi Si

Artist: Kishore Kumar

Movie: Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi

Song: O Mere Dil Ke Chain

Artist: Kishore Kumar

Movie: Mere Jeevan Saathi

Song: Mere Mehboob Qayatmat Hogi

Artist: Kishore Kumar

Movie: Mr. X in Bombay

Song: Tum Ho Mere Dil Ki Dhadkan

Artist: Kishore Kumar

Movie: Manzil

Song: Pyar Deewana Hota Hai

Artist: Kishore Kumar

Movie: Kati Patang

Song: Yeg Jo Mohabbat Hai

Artist: Kishore Kumar

Movie: Kati Patang

Song: Yeh Shaam Mastani

Artist: Kishore Kumar

Movie: Kati Patang

Song: Zindagi Ke Safar Mein Guzar Jaate

Artist: Kishore Kumar

Movie: Aap Ki Kasam

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More