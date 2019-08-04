Happy Birthday Kishore Kumar: Kishore Kumar was a multilingual singer and a comedian, who's has given remarkable contributions to Bollywood. From Door Ka Rahi to Chalti ka Naam Gadi, take a look at his top five movies inside.

Happy Birthday Kishore Kumar: Bollywood golden era star Kishore Kumar, who started his acting career with the film Shikari, was an appreciable personality. He was born on August 4, 1929. Actor Kishore Kumar was multilingual singer, a perfect director, melodious composer, and a screenplay writer.

Kishore Kumar was a great Comedian which helped him to succeed in films. Kishore Da has worked with many big Bollywood personalities among which these actresses Mala Sinha, Vyjayanthimala, Nutan, Madhubala, and Kukum helped Kishore Kumar to give the biggest hits of his career.

The actor earlier didn’t want to pursue his career in acting but his brother Ashok Kumar wanted him to be an actor. Kishore Kumar worked hard and developed an interest in acting seriously which in turn made him the highest-paid Bollywood actor of the 90s. To honor his contribution to the Hindi industry, Madhya Pradesh government initiated the Kishore Kumar Award which in itself is a great honour for him.

Here are 5 films of Kishore Kumar:

Door Ka Raahi

Kishore Kumar’s most emotional and mature film was Door ka Raahi released in 1971 which was directed, even acted, wrote and composed by him. This movie proved Kishore Kumar’s versatility as an actor and as an artiste.

Padosan

Padosan is the most famous film of Kishore Kumar, a movie which doesn’t need an introduction. It was released in 1968. The movie was benefitted greatly from his acting and singing skill.

Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi

It was a comedy movie by Kishore Kumar with Madhulabala as an actress. This movie was released in 1958 and proved Kishore Kumar acting star once again.

Mr. X in Bombay

Mr. X in Bombay, a thriller movie in which Kishore Kumar becomes an unlikely hero when he gets the secrets to being invisible. It was released in 1964 and set the sci-fi genre alive in India.

Andolan

This was the first film where Kishore Kumar featured as the solo lead and was directed by ace filmmaker. It was released in 1951 where Kishore Kumar featured as serious and honest actor.

