Best known for her work in Kannada and Telegu film industry, Kriti Kharbanda is a talented actor. The gorgeous diva is a little new to Bollywood but has a wider recognition in south India. Born on October 29, 1990, the Bollywood hottie once called herself the queen of sequels.

The actor who was born in Delhi to a Punjabi family will be celebrating her 27th birthday today. Not many of her fans know that this fashionista bags a diploma in jewel designing. Having a sense of trendy outfits, Kriti is more often seen carrying classy chic looks. The hot and sizzling social media posts of her have made her an internet sensation. Enjoying a massive fanbase of 2.5 million on Instagram, she never fails to amuse her fans with her gorgeous avatars.

Kriti paved her way to Bollywood through her debut role in Raaz Reboot opposite Emraan Hashmi which was directed by Vikram Bhatt. Further, in the year 2017, she came to limelight with her role in romantic comedy Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana. After basking appreciations for her role in grand project Yamla Pagla Deewana Phirse, she is prepping for her role in multi-starrer Housefull 4.

The model-turned-actor has super photogenic qualities that make a muse for photographers. Many photos from her Instagram gallery are stills captured by photographers. Winning a million hearts already, the stunning lady is continuing to do so with her exquisite photos.

Have a look at these 10 mesmerizing photos from her Instagram album:

The amazing fashion sense and sexy body of Kriti have not just given her a massive fan following but also made her an inspiration for many girls out there!

