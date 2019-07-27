Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon: Arjun Patiala actor Kriti Sanon turns a year older today. Have a look at her best Instagram uploads. The actor was recently seen in her latest movie Arjun Patiala which was released on the silver screens yesterday.

Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon: Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon who started her career in the film industry from Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti turned a year older today. The actor has come from a long way from where she started. She has given many big hits like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Dilwale, Raabta and Lukka Chuppi.

Her latest movie Ajun Patiala was released yesterday at the box office. The spoof comedy features Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma along with her. The movie has got mixed reviews from the fans and is doing decent business at the box office. People liking the film would be the best birthday gift for her this time.

As per reports, the Raabta actor doesn’t like birthdays and thinks they are overrated. She is not a clubbing person and likes to spend time with her close family and friends being at home. She also said that she is a pyjama type of person and this year she has decided to stay at home all day an relax.

Kriti knows how to slay in all her looks. From desi avatar to casual wear. The actor keeps it simple. On her 29th birthday, have a closer look at Kriti’s Instagram uploads:

On the work front, After her latest release, Arjun Patiala Kriti Sanon will be next seen in upcoming films like Panipat alongside Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Kapoor, Housefull 4 and Rahul Dholakia’s upcoming thriller. Reports also say that Kriti has singed Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey, which was announced yesterday with the release of the first poster.

