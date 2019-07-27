Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon: Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon is celebrating her 29th birthday today. On her birthday, Bollywood actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonakshi Sinha, Athiya Shetty among many others have extended their best wishes.

Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon: With her girl next door personality, relatable characters, and on-screen charm, Kriti Sanon has managed to carve a space for herself in Bollywood despite being an outsider. While her fans throng the theatres to watch her latest release Arjun Patiala co-starring Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma, social media is also abuzz with kind words for the actor as she rings in her birthday today, i.e July 27.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo, shared an adorable photo with his Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star on his Instagram story. He said Happy Birthday Pretty Sanon. In another photo shared the actor, he added Happy Birthday Pretty Sanon. Good luck for Arjun Patiala and everything you do.

Athiya Shetty shared a cute photo from their girls night out and wished Kriti love and so much happiness. Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha shared a throwback photo with Kriti and wished her a very happy birthday. Speaking about her birthday plans, Kriti told a news portal that she has asked her family not to do anything but she has a hint that her sister and friends are planning a surprise. She thinks it’s a get-together.

On the professional front, Kriti Sanon’s film Arjun Patiala has opened with mixed reviews at the box office. Post this, she will be seen in upcoming films like Housefull 4, Rahul Dholakia’s thriller and Panipat. According to the latest buzz, Kriti Sanon is also being considered for Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Bachchan Pandey. If all goes well, Bachchan Pandey will mark the duo’s second collaboration on the big screen after Housefull 4.

