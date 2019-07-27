Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon: Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has turned a year older today. Just a day before her birthday, her film Arjun Patiala co-starring Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma released on the silver screens.

With films like Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Luka Chuppi, Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has proved that she is here and here to stay. Coming from a non-filmy background, Kriti has time and again emphasised that it is one’s hard work and dedication that takes them far in the game. As she rings in her birthday today on July 27, Kriti has opened up about her plans for her special day.

Calling birthdays overrated, Kriti told a news portal that people are flocking the cinema screens to watch her latest film Arjun Patiala and that is the best gift for her. She threw her first star-studded birthday bash last year but it was an exception since she celebrated it with filmmaker Dinesh Vijan, whose birthday is just a day before hers.

However, she is more of a pyjama party person and likes to chill at home with close friends and family than go out clubbing.

Kriti added that she has told her family to not do anything but she knows her sister is planning a surprise along with her friends. She thinks it’s a get-together.

On the professional front, Kriti Sanon’s latest film Arjun Patiala co-starring Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma opened at the cinema screens this weekend with mixed reviews. It is yet to be seen how the film performs at the box office. After Arjun Patiala, Kriti Sanon will be seen in upcoming films like Panipat alongside Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Kapoor, multi-starrer film Housefull 4 and Rahul Dholakia’s upcoming thriller. Reports are also rife that Kriti Sanon has bagged Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey, which was announced yesterday.

