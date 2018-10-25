Popularly known as Arohi for her popular role in the television serial Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Kritika Kamra has come a long way on the path of success and all the credit is of her hard work. The talented beauty has always appeared to be a very elegant and classy girl with a good sense of fashion. Brought back nose piercing to fashion, she also gave a promising performance as Dr.Nidhi in Kuch Toh Log Kahenge and later impressed her fans by playing the role of Ananya in Reporters.

All these daily soaps came with different flavours and stuck her with different impressions. But in all of them, she looked equally charming and was loved by fans.

Born in a small town, Bareilly, the glam girl pursued her graduation from National Institute of Fashion Technology but left it midway as she got selected in the lead role for Kitani Mohabbat Hai. Playing Arohi opposite Karan Kundra made their chemistry super-duper hit both on-screen and Offscreen. There was a great buzz created when the couple broke up as the fans loved to see them together.

Kritika Kamra also acted in some short films on the web and a music video Mera Jahan featuring her in lead garnered more than 22 million views on Youtube. A little later, her hard work and talent finally came into the spotlight and she got her ticket to Bollywood. Her debut movie Mitron, directed by Vikram Malhotra released on September 14 and gained a good response on the box-office. Her on-screen chemistry with Jackky Bhagnani was quite fresh and adorable.

On the occasion of her becoming a year sexier than before, here are the most sizzling photos of her. The trendy fashion sense and gorgeous looks have made her the queen of 1 million hearts on Instagram.

#Kamariya has crossed 10 million views on @youtube ! Call this an appreciation post but it was long overdue.. Thank you @thetyagiakshay for these fun outfits that completely go with the vibe of our song. A big thank you to your team specially @neelanga who was by my side through-out the 18 hour shoot! 🤗🤗🤗 @arizahnnaqvi You are a rockstar! One of the most positive people I know. Only you could have pulled off both make-up and hair for this crazy shoot. 💥❤️ @beingmudassarkhan , I don't need to say this because it's a known fact that you are the most fun choreographer! Your team was very kind and helpful.. Special love to each one of them.. more of course to my favourite @abhishri.sen 😉💕 Last but NEVER the least.. @kkmanoj , nobody can shoot me the way you do. @prakashjshetty This song could have never looked the way it does if it wasn't for you guys.🙏#sashtangpranam A big THANK YOU #mitron !!!

No filter. No caption.

#thrownotsoback #stylefiles

