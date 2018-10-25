One of the most adorable television stars, Kritika Kamra turned a year older today. On the occasion of her 30th birthday today, here are the top 10 Instagram posts of her that prove she is an ultimate stunner. Be it the desi look or the classy chic avatar, she rocks it all, here's proof:

Popularly known as Arohi for her popular role in the television serial Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Kritika Kamra has come a long way on the path of success and all the credit is of her hard work. The talented beauty has always appeared to be a very elegant and classy girl with a good sense of fashion. Brought back nose piercing to fashion, she also gave a promising performance as Dr.Nidhi in Kuch Toh Log Kahenge and later impressed her fans by playing the role of Ananya in Reporters.

All these daily soaps came with different flavours and stuck her with different impressions. But in all of them, she looked equally charming and was loved by fans.

Born in a small town, Bareilly, the glam girl pursued her graduation from National Institute of Fashion Technology but left it midway as she got selected in the lead role for Kitani Mohabbat Hai. Playing Arohi opposite Karan Kundra made their chemistry super-duper hit both on-screen and Offscreen. There was a great buzz created when the couple broke up as the fans loved to see them together.

Kritika Kamra also acted in some short films on the web and a music video Mera Jahan featuring her in lead garnered more than 22 million views on Youtube. A little later, her hard work and talent finally came into the spotlight and she got her ticket to Bollywood. Her debut movie Mitron, directed by Vikram Malhotra released on September 14 and gained a good response on the box-office. Her on-screen chemistry with Jackky Bhagnani was quite fresh and adorable.

On the occasion of her becoming a year sexier than before, here are the most sizzling photos of her. The trendy fashion sense and gorgeous looks have made her the queen of 1 million hearts on Instagram.

