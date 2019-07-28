Happy birthday Kubbra Sait: From winning hearts of millions with her Sacred Games character Kukoo, Kubbra Sait who turns 35 today is a model and a television host. Let's take a look at her top 20 pictures here.

Happy birthday Kubbra Sait: If you have seen Sacred Games we are sure you cant forget Kukoo aka Kubbra Sait. From winning hearts with her amazing acting skills in Sacred Games to featuring in films such as Sultan, Ready and many more, Kubbra Sait in a span of just a few years has surely etched a mark in hearts of many!

The Indian model, actor, and a television host set a benchmark for many with her acting skills in India’s first Netflix original series Sacred Games. As the second season is set to go on floors soon, let’s stake a look at top twenty stills of the star Kubbra Sait who has wooed fans with her curvaceous body and her gorgeous smile.

Born on July 28, 1983, Kubbra Sait is currently celebrating her 36th birthday. Sharing her birthday with two gems of our industry Leila star Huma Qureshi and Tollywood heartthrob Dhanush, Kubbra too is a Leo. The 36-year-old is a beauty with brains from starting her career in Bangalore and working for Microsoft, Kubbra has completed her studies from the National Institute of Management and Informatic Sciences in Bengaluru.



Take a look at her hot pictures here:

Kubbra stood on the stage for the very first time at the age of 13 on Star Sports Pro Kabbadi and even hosted prestigious India’s Best Female Emcee Awards 2013 in more than thirty countries. After doing a few years as a television host, Kubbra Sait went on to make her Bollywood debut in 2011 with Salman Khan in Ready. Some of her other movies are- Jodi Breakers, I love NY, Sultan, Gully Boy, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

