Happy birthday Kumar Sanu: Born as Kedarnath Bhattacharya and known as Kumar Sanu, the melody king began his successful journey in the year 1986 as a playback singer for a Bangladeshi film Tin Kanya. The popular voice of Indian film fraternity, Kumar Sanu was brought up in Kolkata. Honoured with Padma Shri, Kumar Sanu is the only singer who was rewarded with a Filmfare Best Male Playback Singer Award for 5 consecutive movies.

Take a look at our special collection of Kumar Sanu’s 18 best songs:

Song: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga

Artist: Kumar Sanu

Movie: 1942: A Love Story

Released: 1994

Song: Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye

Artist: Kumar Sanu

Movie: Jurm

Released: 1990

Songs: Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi Mein Aana

Artist: Kumar Sanu

Movie: Aashiqui

Released: 1990

Song: Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain

Artist: Kumar Sanu

Movie: Pardes

Released: 1997

Song: Chura Ke Dil Mera Goriya Chali

Artists: Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik

Movie: Main Khiladi Tu Anari

Released: 1994

Song: Humko Sirf Tumse Pyar Hai

Artists: Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Nadeem–Shravan

Movie: Barsaat

Released: 1995

Song: Kuch Na Kaho

Artist: Kumar Sanu

Movie: 1942: A Love

Released: 1994

Song: Baazigar O Baazigar

Artists: Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik

Movie: Baazigar

Released: 1993

Song: Tum Mile Dil Khile

Artists: Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik

Movie: Criminal

Released: 1994

Song: Ladki Badi Anjani Hai

Artists: Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu

Movie: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Released: 1998

Song: Pehli Pehli Baar Mohabbat Ki Hai

Artists: Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik

Movie: Sirf Tum

Released: 1999

Song: Raja Ko Rani Se

Artists: Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik

Movie: Akele Hum Akele Tum

Released: 1995

Song: Chand Sitara Phool Aur Khushboo

Artists: Kumar Sanu, Kavita Krishnamurthy

Movie: Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai

Released: 2000

Song: Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan

Artists: Kumar Sanu, Kavita Krishnamurthy

Movie: Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Released: 1999

Song: Tu Pyar Hai Kisi Aur Ka

Artists: Kumar Sanu, Anuardha Paudwal

Movie: Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin

Released: 1991

Song: Tum Dil Ki Dhadkan Mein

Artist: Kumar Sanu

Movie: Dhadkan

Released: 2000

Song: Pardesi Pardesi Jaana Nahi

Artists: Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Sapna Awasthi

Movie: Raja Hindustani

Released: 1996

Song: Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam

Artist: Kumar Sanu

Movie: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Released: 1995

