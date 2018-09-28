Happy birthday Lata Mangeshkar: The Queen of Melody, Lata Mangeshkar was 13 when she made her singing debut in a Marathi movie, Kiti Hasaal back in 1942. Rewarded with Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the voice of the nation has recorded over thousands of Hindi and sung in around thirty-six regional Indian language and foreign language songs.

Happy birthday Lata Mangeshkar: The Queen of Melody, Lata Mangeshkar was 13 when she made her singing debut in a Marathi movie, Kiti Hasaal back in 1942. Rewarded with Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the voice of the nation has recorded over thousands of Hindi and sung in around thirty-six regional Indian language and foreign language songs. Born and brought up in Indore, Mangeshkar is one of best known singers of India in the world. As the voice of the millennium turns 88 today, here’s the list of best songs!

Song: Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubarea Yaha Aana Naa Dobara

Movie: Prem Rog

Song: Naino Mein Sapna

Movie: Himmatvala

Song: Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo

Song: Dafli Wale Dafli Baja

Movie: Sargam

Song: Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya

Movie: Mughal-e=-azam

Song: Chanda Hai Tu Mera Suraj Hai Tu

Movie: Aradhana

Song: Solah Baras Ki Baali Umar

Movie: Ek Duje Ke Liye

Song: O Palan Hare Nirgun Avatare

Movie: Lagaan

Song: Didi Tera Devar Deewana

Movie: Hum Aapke Hain Koun!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More