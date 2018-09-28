Happy birthday Lata Mangeshkar: The Queen of Melody, Lata Mangeshkar was 13 when she made her singing debut in a Marathi movie, Kiti Hasaal back in 1942. Rewarded with Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the voice of the nation has recorded over thousands of Hindi and sung in around thirty-six regional Indian language and foreign language songs. Born and brought up in Indore, Mangeshkar is one of best known singers of India in the world. As the voice of the millennium turns 88 today, here’s the list of best songs!
Song: Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubarea Yaha Aana Naa Dobara
Movie: Prem Rog
Song: Naino Mein Sapna
Movie: Himmatvala
Song: Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo
Song: Dafli Wale Dafli Baja
Movie: Sargam
Song: Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya
Movie: Mughal-e=-azam
Song: Chanda Hai Tu Mera Suraj Hai Tu
Movie: Aradhana
Song: Solah Baras Ki Baali Umar
Movie: Ek Duje Ke Liye
Song: O Palan Hare Nirgun Avatare
Movie: Lagaan
Song: Didi Tera Devar Deewana
Movie: Hum Aapke Hain Koun!
