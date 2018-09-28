At this mature age, Lata Mangeshkar's voice texture is pleasing and unique due to its high pitch. However, there is no truth that Lata Mangeshkar's sweetness of voice will be tested upon her death by an American company just to find out how she had such a sweet voice.

Playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, who turned 89 this year, apparently insured her sweet voice after having some problem with her vocal chord in the 1960s when her career was at the prime. Narrating the incident, Lata Mangeshkar’s brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar had told a news agency that this happened for the first time when the famous singer took a high note that her voice was breaking and got flat.

Lata Mangeshkar discussed the problem with Ustad Amir Khan and he advised her to maintain silence for six months and not sing for a year. After taking rest for a year, Lata Mangeshkar returned to the world of Bollywood music in 1962 with Bees Saal Baad and sang the track “Kahin Deep Jale Kahin Dil” in the movie for which she won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer in the same year.

At this mature age, Lata Mangeshkar’s voice texture is pleasing and unique due to its high pitch. However, there is no truth that Lata Mangeshkar’s sweetness of voice will be tested upon her death by an American company just to find out how she had such a sweet voice. It was just a rumour which we have been hearing since our childhood.

Southern superstar Rajinikanth has also insured his voice for an undisclosed amount. Rajinikanth has a copyright for his voice so that no one can imitate it without his consent. According to reports, Hollywood singer Dolly Parton insured her voice for US$ 600,000. Madam Lambert’s voice was also insured for a whopping US$ 54 million.

According to voice insurance company Segue, around one in every 20 professional singers encounter the problem at any point in their career that needs to be checked by a throat specialist. Famous musician, singer and pianist Rebecca Lodge had insured her voice and it proved beneficial after she developed a polyp on her vocal cord that required surgery.

