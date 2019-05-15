Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit: On Madhuri Dixit’s 52nd birthday, take a look at some of the lesser known facts about the Bollywood actor. She has also been honoured with many awards among which she bagged her first Best Actress Filmfare award for the movie Tezaab in 198.

Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit: The heart and soul of Bollywood industry Madhuri Dixit need no introduction from her spectacular looks, to her billion dollar smile to her dance skills, Madhuri Dixit is one of the highest paid actresses of the entertainment industry. As the actors turn 52 today here are some of the lesser known facts about our dancing diva the dhak dhak girl of Bollywood Madhuri Dixit.

Well before we move to some of the unknown facts about the diva, Let’s get to know her a little better. Madhuri Dixit started her career back in the 1980s’. She made her acting debut with the movie Abodh in 1984 but didn’t bag recognition until the later years. Some of her movies are- Awara Baap, Swati, Hifazat, Uttar Dakshin, Mohre, Khatron Ki Khiladi, Dayavan, Tezab, Vardi and many more movies.

She has also been honoured with many awards among which she bagged her first Best Actress Filmfare award for the movie Tezaab in 1989 and she bagged back to back awards from 1989 to 1998 for ten consecutive years. The movie for which she was awarded was- Prem Pratigyaa, Dil, Saajan, Beta, Khalnayak, Anjaam, Hum Apke Hai Koun!, Raja, Yaraana, Dil To Pagal Hai.

1. Actual Dream

Madhuri Dixit never wanted to join Bollywood in the first place, She had received a degree in Microbiology wanted to become a Microbiologist or a Pathologist.

2. M.F Husain is a big fan of Madhuri Dixit

Famous Indian painter Madhuri Dixit saw her film Hum Aapke Hain Kaun 67 times that when she made her Bollywood comeback with Aaja Nachle, he booked an entire theatre to watch her movie.

3. Madhuri’s Hum Aapke Hain Kaun is one of the biggest blockbuster films to have ever made in Bollywood. The movie not only broke records in India but also in abroad. In the UK the movie earned 1 million pounds and created a record which yet hasn’t been broken.

4. Roles were specially written for Madhuri Dixit in 1980s

5. She is one of the few actors who has been choreographed by Kathak guru, Pandit Birju Maharaj for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas. Madhuri was moved when Pandit Birju Maharaj said that she is the best Bollywood dancer.

6. In 2001, Madhuri Dixit’s name was featured in the ‘Top Five Most Powerful Indian Movie Stars’ by Forbes.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App