Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit: Bollywood's dancing queen Madhuri Dixit, who is also lovingly called the Dhak Dhak Girl, is celebrating her birthday today. On the occasion of his birthday, here is a list of 10 must-songs of Madhuri Dixit that will enthral you with her charm and beauty.

Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit: With a two-decades-long career in Bollywood, Actor Madhuri Dixit has created an indelible mark in the hearts of fans and Indian Film Industry. From making waves with her beauty to ruling hearts with her enchanting dance moves, there is no one quite like Madhuri Dixit. Along with her path-breaking films like Ram Lakhan, Tridev, Dil, Saajan, Beta, Khalnayak, Hum Aapke Hai Koun, Dil To Pagal Hai, Devdas and many more, Madhuri Dixit is known for her memorable songs that remain itched to everyone’s fondest memories.

It is her this charm that makes her the ‘Dhak Dhak Girl’ of Bollywood. Even though the actor has entered her 50s, she manages to enthral everyone whenever she hits the dance floor. Be it Chane Ke Khet Me, Ek Do Teen to Dola Re Dola, one of the most popular dance numbers of Bollywood film industry have been picturised on Madhuri Dixit and rightfully so.

Interestingly, Madhuri Dixit has trained in Kathak for 8 years. Speaking about her passion for dance, the actor had earlier said that she received a scholarship as a Kathak dancer when she as just 9 years old. The first time her name came in a newspaper was due to a dance performance. After she performed at a Guru Purnima festival, the article read ‘this little girl stole the show’ and gave her a sense of achievement and worth.

Take a look at top 10 songs of Madhuri Dixit:

Chane Ke Khet Me

Akhiyaan Milaoon

Key Sara Sara

Dola Re Dola

Aaja Nachle

Dhak Dhak Karne Laga

Ek Do Teen

Ghaghra

Tabah Ho Gaye

O Re Piya

After the blockbuster success of Total Dhamaal, Madhuri Dixit was recently seen in the film Kalank. A dream project of Karan Johar, Madhuri essayed the role of Begum Jaan in the film and surprised everyone with a classical dance number titled Tabah Ho Gaye. Helmed by Abhishek Varman and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios, Kalank also starred Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.

