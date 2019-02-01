Happy birthday Mahek Chahal: Bigg Boss 5 and Power Couple fame actress Mahek Chahal turns 39 today i.e. February 1. The stunning lady who has worked in Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, Punjabi and Bengali movies, is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the Ek Thi Rani, Ek Tha Raavan. Well, take a look at the 10 uber-hot photos of Ringa Ringa dancer:

Happy birthday Mahek Chahal: Nayee Padosan fame actress Mahek Chahal, turns 39 today! The stunning lady who began her career as a model, is often spotting having quality time with her long-term beau, Ahsmit Patel. Well, the stunning lady who came to limelight after participating in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss season 5, was last seen in Nirdosh. Known for her sensuous dance moves in item songs like Sajna Ve Sajna, Talwar Re, Agre Ka Ghagra, Mu Mu Mudhante, Na Champa Na Chameli and Ka Thalkattu, made her acting debut with a Telugu movie titled Neetho in 2002. The beauty has worked in Telugu, Punjabi, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Bengali movies, so far.

Chahal has also worked in television shows like Comedy Bachao, Kahani Comedy Circus Ki, Bigg Boss 5, CID, Killerr Karaoke Atka Toh Latkah, Power Couple and Darr Sabko Lagta Hai. Not just that, the stunning lady is also one of the known personalities on Instagram and often post treats for her followers. The gorgeous lady in her uber-hot pictures so far posted, had never missed a chance to make her 78.2k fanbase go gaga with her sizzling photos, be it in bikini or western outfit. If you haven’t gone through Mahek Chahal’s sexy pictures on Instagram, take a look at the 10 best Instagram post of Bigg Boss 5 contesant that will make your day!

Mahek Chahal is all set to make her television comeback with Ek Thi Rani, Ek Tha Raavan. Mahel was noted saying that she is super excited to be a aprt of Star Bharat family. In the meanwhile, take a look at the rest uber-hot pictures of Power couple star:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More