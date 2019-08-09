Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu: Mahesh Babu is among the hardworking stars who never leaves a chance of proving himself well on-screens. Today, the actor turns a year older. Here is how the hardworking actor proved himself as a superstar.

Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu: Telugu star Mahesh Babu is celebrating his birthday today. To surprise his fans Mahesh Babu also released the first teaser of his upcoming film Sarileru Neekevvaru today. In the film, the hardworking actor will portray the role of Major Ajay Krishna and will feature along Rashmika Mandanna, Ramya Krishna, Vijayashanti and Rajendra Prasad.

Mahesh Babu is among the most talented actors, who has been serving the south industry for last 2 decades. Currently, the actor is on a signing spree as every filmmaker wishes to work with the hardworking actor. Mahesh Babu did his debut with the film Rajakumarudu in 1999 with Preity Zinta. The actor also appeared in films as a child artist in the film Needa in 1979, when he was just 4 and continued featuring as a child artist in eight other films.

Mahesh Babu is among the calmest actors as he always gives importance to the script of the film and then takes over projects. In his entire career, Mahesh Babu has never landed himself in controversies and tries to deliver good stories with unique subjects in his films.

Mahesh Babu got married in the year 2005 with actor Namrata Shirodkar. The adorable duo is often spotted together and have two kids, Sitara and Gautham. Recently, the actor surprised his fans by launching his own clothing brand. It seems that the actor loves to step out of his comfort zone and deliver something unexpected.

Talking about his films, Mahesh Babu played the role of Harsha Vardhan with Shruti Hassan in the film Srimanthudu. The film was among the big hits in Mahesh’s career and the actor also received many praises for his phenomenal role. Further, the actor also appeared in some of his hit films like Businessman, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, 1: Nenokkadine, Srimanthudu, and Bharat Ane Menu.

