Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, who is best known for films like Bharat Ane Nenu, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Athadu, Dookudu, turns a year older today. As per reports, the first look of Mahesh Babu from his upcoming film Sarileru Neekevvaru has revealed, watch here

Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu: Telugu actor Mahesh Babu is among the most talented stars who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with his phenomenal acting skills and talent. The actor who is also known as the superstar of the south is celebrating his birthday today. The hardworking actor made his debut in the year 1999 in the film Rajakumarudu where he shared the screens with Bollywood actor Preity Zinta. It has been almost 2 decades since the actor has been conquering the heart of his fans with his versatile roles in his films.

In the month of May, the actor announced about his upcoming film Sarileru Neekevvaru, where he will play the role of Major Ajay Krishna. As per recent reports, the makers of the film have decided to release the intro teaser of the film Sarileru Neekevvaru today on Mahesh Babu’s birthday. In the film, Mahesh Babu will share the screens with Prakash Raj, Vijayashanti, Rashmika Mandanna, Rajendra Prasad, and Ramya Krishna. As per the recent buzz, the teaser of the film has released.

To incite the audience, the makers also unveiled the poster of the film, where Mahesh Babu was seen standing with a glass window wearing his sunglasses. Talking about the film, it is directed by Anil Ravipudi and is bankrolled by AK Entertainments, Sri Venkateswara Creations and GMB Entertainments.

Watch the teaser here–

Sarileru Neekevvaru will release on Sankranti 2020 and the film will go on floors soon. If earlier reports are to be believed, Telugu actor Jagapati Babu was supposed to feature in an important role in the film, but due to some differences with the makers of the film, he walked out of the film.

Mahesh Babu is among the calmest actors of the industry who always give top priority to the story of the film before choosing it. The actor has a huge fan base and loves to deliver something unexpected to astonish his fans with innovative storylines and powerful roles. Some of his hit films include– Pokiri, Athadu, Maharshi, Khaleja, Businessman and Okkadu.

