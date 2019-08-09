Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu: From starting his career in 1999 with Raja Kumarudu to now being the most desirable man, check out top 5 movies of the birthday boy- Superstar Mahesh.

Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu: From starting his career at the age of four and facing the camera as a child artist in 1979 Needa directed by Dasari Narayan Rao, Mahesh Babu knew he wanted to be an actor just like his father Krishna from a very early age. As the actor turns 44 today let’s take a look at his life journey from starting his career as a child artist to his first film as a lead actor to bagging Filmfare awards as Best Actor.

As a child artist, he has featured in ten films among which he has also played a dual role in Koduku Diddina Kapuram in 1989. Some of his movies as a child artiste are- Poratam, Sankharavam, Bazaar Rowdy, Gudachari 117, Anna Thammudu and his last movie as a child artiste in 1990 was Bala Chandrudu. After taking a gap of more than a decade, Mahesh Babu returned to the silver screens with Raja Kumarudu in 1999 as Raja. However, the movie didn’t do well at the box office but bagged him recognition as the star was back on screens after a decade!

Five-time Filmfare award winner Mahesh Babu has turned a year older today and the twitter is already trending with the hashtag #HappyBirthdaySuperstarMahesh. So let’s take a look at his top five movies here. From 2003 hit Okkadu to his latest film Srimanthudu in 2015.

1. Okkadu

Mahesh Babu’s first Filmfare award! In the movie, he played the role of Ajay Varma and bagged the Filmfare award for best actor Telugu.

2. Pokiri

Directed by Puri Jagannath the movie was a hit at the box office. It was premiere at the 7th IIFA award in Dubai in 2006 and was remade into Tami, Hindi, and Kannada.

3. Dookudu

Third Filmfare award for best actor Telugu bagged by Mahesh Babu n 2011 for his role of G Ajay Kumar IPS.

4. Seethamma Vakitlo Srimalle Chettu

Bagging another award in 2013, Mahesh Babu won the award for his amazing performance in the box office hit movie in 2013. Directed by Srikanth Addala, the movie was a hit.

5. Srimanthudu

Last Filmfare award of the actor, Mahesh Babu bagged it for his movie Srimanthudu in 2015.

