Mahie Gill aka Rimpy Kaur Gill is widely known for her role of Paro in Anurag Kashyap’s acclaimed Hindi movie–Dev.D which was based on the novel Devdas. For her stupendous performance in the film, the actor won the 2010 Filmfare Critics Award for the Best Actress. Recently, the diva took to her official Instagram handle to thank her near and dear ones for showering their love on the diva on her birthday. The actor looked adorable carrying an ear to ear smile with a bundle of gifts and flowers in her hands. It seems she is very excited and has planned her birthday well.

The Internet sensation has about 87.9k followers on Instagram which proves the heartthrob to be the heart and soul of her fans. The diva commenced with her career in Punjabi movies before making her Bollywood debut with Dev.D. Her fans actually started feeling her presence and gained recognition after depicting the role of a sexually frustrated wife in a romantic thriller drama film–Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster. In the movie, she worked with Jimmy Sheirgill and Randeep Hooda which got her in nominations at the Filmfare Awards for Best Actress.

It is not the first time when the diva has surprised her fans with her sparkling looks, she is quite evident on social media and leaves no chance of updating her fans with her professional and personal upgrades. Recently, the diva was making headlines for her webseries–Apharan for Alt Balaji and left no chance of promoting her series well. She is best known for her adorable expressions and trendy attires and manages every outfit with utmost grace and aura.

