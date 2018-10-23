Bollywood hottie Malaika Arora Khan turns 45 today, October 23! The gorgeous lady of tassel town is known as the style icon of the film fraternity. Take a look at the 10 hot photos of Chaiyya Chaiyya star Malaika Arora on her birthday.

Happy birthday Malaika Arora: Munni Badnaam of Bollywood, Malaika Arora Khan undoubtedly is a total stunner. One of the hottest diva of the film fraternity, Malaika made her dancing debut with Shah Rukh Khan in Chaiyya Chaiyya in 1998. In the same year, she was also seen shaking her legs in the super hit Punjabi song, Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha. Well, we all know how beautiful Arora is and how she carries all her outfits with ease be it her stunning gym look or the beautiful Indian outfits, Arora is the perfect example of a fashion guru.

Not just the style icon, the hottie has been setting an amazing example for her fan following to stay fit despite having kids. The 40-year-old lady who is known for sexy curves is the former wife of Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz Khan and even has a 16-year-old son. The bahu of Khan khandaan has judged various Indian reality shows. Malaika is on the judged panel of Colors’ show India’s Got Talent and MTV’s India’s Next Top Model.

Take a look at 15 gorgeous photos of Malaika Arora:

Well, we all know it is not easy to take care of that ravishing beauty without working out and spending hours in the gym. We have always seen the lady slaying in her gym looks. She never misses surprising her fans with her stunning and fitness goals photos and videos. The lady who will be celebrating her 45th birthday today, October 23, is a fitness inspiration and here’s the proof.

These photos and videos of Malaika Arora Khan will force you to hit the gym!

