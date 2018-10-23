Glam queen, Malaika Arora Khan turns an year older. Celebrating her 45th birthday today, she has made everyone believe that she is ageing like wine, only getting sexier. Shot to fame from her sexy moves on Chaiyya Chaiyya, Malaika has now become a fashion inspiration for many upcoming models. Here are the best glam catwalk moments of her on this special day.

Hottie of Bollywood, Malaika Arora Khan turns an year older. Celebrating her 45th birthday today, she has made everyone believe that she is ageing like wine, only getting sexier. Overflowed number of wishes from fasn and close ones are reaching her and the diva is currently enjoying in Milano. The sizzling vacations captures are already making the fans go crazy as her fashion statement always tends to blow minds.

The supermodel turned actor, Malaika Arora Khan has been a big name in the fashion industry since a long time now. Once she said in an interview that she was mocked earlier for not being fair and today, she is an inspiration for million girls out there to enter the glam world. Breaking all norms, she has become one of the leading ladies giving a cut-throat competition to all.

One of the tallest female actors in the Bollywood, Malaika Arora has also given some fabulous item-numbers to groove on. Be it Chaiyya Chaiyya or Munni Badnaam, Malaika has slayed with her sexy moves. Her acting career served her well, but her modelling and dancing career was a blast. Being a muse to the top designers today, Malaika is having her time of life.

Every time Malaika walks the ramp, she pops a million eyes and every time she dances, she sets the stage on fire. The style icon and inspiration for upcoming models, Malaika has given us some ultimate glam moments on ramp. Here are some of them:

