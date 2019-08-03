Happy Birthday Maniesh Paul: Television host, anchor and actor Maniesh Paul turns a year older today, To make his birthday special, Maniesh decided to celebrate his pre-birthday bash with underprivileged kids. By distributing gifts and indulging in fun activities, Maniesh Paul enjoyed his time and will soon leave for Singapore for a small trip with his family to make the occasion more special.

After hosting many reality shows, Maniesh Paul has carved himself a niche in the industry and is counted amongst the top hosts of Television. With his perfect timing and funny stints, in a very small time span, the actor has conquered the heart of his fans. Today, Maniesh Paul turns a year older and the hardworking host decided to celebrate his birthday in an innovative style. To celebrate his special day, Maniesh met many kids from Smile Foundation a day before his birthday and took them to an entertainment hub in order to spent time with them. Starting from giving gifts to indulging in fun related activities, Maniesh enjoyed his time to the fullest.

Maniesh revealed that since he was going on a holiday with his family to Singapore to celebrate his birthday, he decided to celebrate his pre-birthday bash with underprivileged kids. This is not the first time when the host included others in his happiness, many years ago, Maniesh went to an old-age home in Gurgaon and distributed gifts to the needy.

Last year, Maniesh served langar on his birthday at a Gurudwara, the whole day. Maniesh revealed that he loves spending time with people and tries to do extra efforts on his birthday to make his day more special. This time his show Science of Stupid helped him with this idea of celebrating his birthday with kids as he shares a good bond with them.

Maniesh also revealed that his wife Sanyukta wanted to celebrate the day by going on a short holiday so he decided to spend some personal time with his family on his birthday. Maniesh has not only made his presence felt while hosting, he has also tried his hands in films and did his debut with Maruti Mera Dost in a special appearance in 2009. In 2014, the actor made his full-fledged debut by appearing in Saurabh Varma’s film Micky Virus and shared screens with Elli Avram, Manish Choudhary and Puja Gupta in lead roles. His list of films do not end here, he also featured in Ranbanka, Tere Bin Laden 2, Hrudayantar, Baa Baa Balck Sheep.

