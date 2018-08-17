Happy Birthday Manisha Koirala: Bollywood actor Manisha Koirala is celebrating her birthday today on August 17, 2018. The actor, who was recently seen in the blockbuster film Sanju, ringed in her birthday at midnight with her close friends and industry insiders like Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Manish Malhotra.

Bollywood actor Manisha Koirala, who won recently hearts with her phenomenal portrayal of veteran actor Nargis Dutt in Sanju, ringed in her birthday at midnight on August 17. From Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha, Manish Malhotra, Vindu Vinod Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt were seen at the birthday bash held at a suburban hotel in Mumbai.

Dressed in a stunning white contemporary Indian attire styled with a matching clutch, hair bun, statement earrings and smokey eye makeup, Manisha Koirala looked absolutely gorgeous. In photos from the birthday bash, Manisha can be seen striking a pose with Shah Rukh Khan, who looks dashing in a formal attire.

Happiness 😁 A post shared by Manisha Koirala (@m_koirala) on Aug 16, 2018 at 3:41pm PDT

With this, the diva was also seen fondly greeting veteran actor Rekha who looks graceful as ever in an off-white suit styled with statement earrings, red lipstick and gajras in her hair. In one of the videos that surfaced on social media, Manisha can also be seen cutely flaunting her dress as she twirls and turns in front of Rekha.

While Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala have previously worked together in the hit film Dil Se, Manisha played the role of Sanjay Dutt’s mother Nargis Dutt in his biopic Sanju. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and bankrolled by Vidhu Vinod Chopra along with Fox Star Studios, Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Raval, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala, Jim Sarbh and Karishma Tanna had emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2018.

Check out photos from Manisha Koirala’s birthday celebration here:

