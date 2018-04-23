Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee, who has entertained us with his phenomenal acting skills for over two decades now, turns a year older today. The unconventional actor has delivered some path-breaking performances in films like Satya, Shool, Rajneeti, Gangs of Wasseypur, Aligarh, Kaun, Pinjar among others.

Bajpayee is the recipient of two National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards. He made his feature film debut with a one-minute role in Drohkaal and then appeared in Shekhar Kapur’s Bandit Queen where he played a minor role of a dacoit. However, it was after his first commercial success Satya that Manoj never looked back. For over two decades now, the actor has been entertaining us with his spectacular acting skills. On his big day, here’s a look at his five best performances:

Shool: Manoj played the role of an honest cop who is fighting forces much larger than himself. This Ram Gopal Verma film was based on the increasing crime rates in Bihar and UP and the film was one of the early political action drama based in Bihar. Manoj’s spectacular performance in the film was applauded and the film also received a National Award.

Pinjar: The film, which was based on partition, remains a classic for its narration and phenomenal Performances delivered by both Manoj and Urmila Matondkar. Bajpayee even received a National Award for this movie but this movie as critically-acclaimed as it was and not particularly successful commercially.

Satya : Manoj’s first commercial hit for which the actor also received National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor and Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor for the film. His acting skills left everyone stunned and it was known that a great actor was in the making.

Gangs Of Wasseypur: Manoj Bajpayee shined as Sardar Khan in this cult classic by Anurag Kashyap. His dialogue delivery, expressions, action and the way he got under the skin of his character for the film was commendable. Till date, Gangs Of Wasseypur remains one of his finest performances in all these years.

Aligarh: In this critically acclaimed film, Bajpayee played the role of a real-life gay professor in contemporary India was enough of a challenge in itself. His acting was so intense and real that one could actually relate to him while watching the film. He got into his character so deeply that one cannot make out if this is a movie. He perhaps delivered one of the best performances of last year, but of the last decade.

