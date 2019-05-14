Happy birthday Manushi Chhillar: Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar turns a year older today, So on her special day check out some of her mesmerizing pictures which prove that she is innately stylish. She will be soon seen making her Big Bollywood debut with Farah Khan.

Happy birthday Manushi Chhillar: The Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, who made India proud as she won the crown of Miss World 2017, turns a year older today and on her special day, let us have a look at some of her most beautiful, stunning, sexy, sultry and hot photos which will blow your mind! Although fans are still waiting for Manushi to make her big Bollywood debut, it seems that the beauty with brains is yet to sign a Bollywood film.

Her Instagram profile is flooded with her hot and sexy photos which turn up the heat on social media in no time! She is a fashion icon with eyes to die for! Manushi Chhillar became an Internet sensation soon after she was crowned Miss World and fans from across the globe were waiting for her to make her Bollywood debut.

In an interview with a leading daily, Manushi Chhillar expressed that she wants to do a film with Bollywood perfectionist Aamir Khan if she would ever get into the entertainment industry! However, She did give us a glimpse of her acting chops when Manushi shot for a commercial with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh. As for her silver screen debut, reports suggest that Manushi will enter the industry with choreographer-turned-filmmaker Farah Khan’s next project.

Well as the actor turns 22 today here are some hot photos of the star posing in a bikini to make your day:

For the unaware, Manushi Chhilaar is all India CBSE topper in english subject in class 12, she had also cleared All India pre medical test in the first attempt and is pursuing a medical degree MBBS from Bhagat Phool Singh Medical college in Sonipat. She is also a trained Kuchipudi dancer and was trained under the legendary dancer Raja and Radha Reddy. She has also attended National School if Drama. Well, arent these too many laurels! Manushi Chillar who is soon going to be doctor started her pageantry journey when she was crowned one of the FBB finalists from All India iNStitute of medical sciences. Thereafter she went on to win FBB Femina Miss India Haryana 2017 and then represented India at Miss world 2017.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App