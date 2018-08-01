Happy birthday Meena Kumari: Her journey from Leatherface to Bachchon Ka Khel, Tamasha, Baiju Bawra, Ek Hi Raasta, Miss Marry, Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai, Aarti, Majhli Didi and Gomti Ke Kinare was as mesmerizing as her fascinating voice. Take a look at the best songs of her blockbuster films that are still in the hit lists of Bollywood juke box.

Meena Kumari, also known as The Tragedy Queen was a historically incomparable actress of Hindi cinema, according to Indian film critics. From Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam to Kaajal, the Cinderella of Indian films’ journey in Bollywood cinema was not only mesmerizing but also a treat to watch for her admirers. Born in Pakistan and brought up as Mehjabeen Bano to Master Ali Bux, a veteran of Parsi theatres, Kumari starred in over 92 films. The iconic actress with her fascinating voice made her fan following go crazy after the great success of Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam. The queen of cinema who left us all at a very young age, till date has massive star appeal.

Her journey from being a child artist to called as the female version of Guru Dutt of Hindi films, her life, stardom and controversies are not hidden from us all. Take a look at her songs from famous movies she did before her last movie Gomti Ke Kinare which was released in 1972.

Songs: Bachpan Ki Muhabbat

Movie: Baiju Bawra

Initial release: 5 October 1952

Director: Vijay Bhatt

Songs: Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh

Movie: Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai

Initial release: 18 May 1960

Director: Kishore Sahu

Songs: Kahan Ud Chale Hain

Movie: Bhabhi Ki Chudiyan

Initial release: 1 January 1961

Director: Sadashiv J. Row Kavi

Songs: Na Jao Saiyan

Movie: Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam

Initial release: 7 December 1962

Director: Abrar Alvi

Songs: Piya Aiso Jiya Mein

Movie: Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam

Initial release: 7 December 1962

Director: Abrar Alvi

Songs: Pakeezah

Movie: Chalte Chalte Yunhi Koi Mil Gaya Tha

Release date: 4 February 1972 (Mumbai)

Director: Kamal Amrohi

Songs: Pakeezah

Movie: Inhi Logon Ne Le Liya Dupatta Mera

Release date: 4 February 1972 (Mumbai)

Director: Kamal Amrohi

