Meena Kumari, also known as The Tragedy Queen was a historically incomparable actress of Hindi cinema, according to Indian film critics. From Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam to Kaajal, the Cinderella of Indian films’ journey in Bollywood cinema was not only mesmerizing but also a treat to watch for her admirers. Born in Pakistan and brought up as Mehjabeen Bano to Master Ali Bux, a veteran of Parsi theatres, Kumari starred in over 92 films. The iconic actress with her fascinating voice made her fan following go crazy after the great success of Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam. The queen of cinema who left us all at a very young age, till date has massive star appeal.
Her journey from being a child artist to called as the female version of Guru Dutt of Hindi films, her life, stardom and controversies are not hidden from us all. Take a look at her songs from famous movies she did before her last movie Gomti Ke Kinare which was released in 1972.
Songs: Bachpan Ki Muhabbat
Movie: Baiju Bawra
Initial release: 5 October 1952
Director: Vijay Bhatt
Songs: Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh
Movie: Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai
Initial release: 18 May 1960
Director: Kishore Sahu
Songs: Kahan Ud Chale Hain
Movie: Bhabhi Ki Chudiyan
Initial release: 1 January 1961
Director: Sadashiv J. Row Kavi
Songs: Na Jao Saiyan
Movie: Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam
Initial release: 7 December 1962
Director: Abrar Alvi
Songs: Piya Aiso Jiya Mein
Movie: Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam
Initial release: 7 December 1962
Director: Abrar Alvi
Songs: Pakeezah
Movie: Chalte Chalte Yunhi Koi Mil Gaya Tha
Release date: 4 February 1972 (Mumbai)
Director: Kamal Amrohi
Songs: Pakeezah
Movie: Inhi Logon Ne Le Liya Dupatta Mera
Release date: 4 February 1972 (Mumbai)
Director: Kamal Amrohi
