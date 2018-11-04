Happy Birthday Milind Soman: Bollywood actor-model and fitness icon Milind Soman turned 53 on Sunday, November 4, 2018. Milind Soman was born in Glasgow, Scotland and moved to India in 1973, when he was seven-years-old. The man, who completed the world's most difficult marathon was honoured with the title of Ultraman.

Happy Birthday Milind Soman: Bollywood’s one of the most handsome man with fit body Milind Soman turned 53 today, i.e. November 4, 2018. The actor-model, who worked in numerous hit films, has been ageing in reverse as he still looks young as a 30-year-old man. On this special day, Milind Soman shared a picture with his wife Ankita Konwar on the photo-sharing site Instagram and wished himself, A very happy birthday. With the picture, Milind Soman wrote, “Happy birthday to me 😊😊😊 #53 !!!!” The evergreen young Milind Soman can make men of 20s age feel old in front of his healthy lifestyle and fit body.

Recently, Milind Soman got married to Ankita Konwar in the Marathi traditional style and both of them made another stunning couple of the industry. Soman was born in Glasgow, Scotland and moved to India in 1973, when he was seven-years-old. He completed his higher studies from Dr Antonio Da Silva High School and Jr. College of Commerce in Mumbai.

