Monalisa aka Antara Biswas photos: Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa who is currently seen essaying the role of Dayan in Star Plus's famous show Nazar, turns 36 today! The lady took to her official Instagram handle to wish a happy birthday to herself with an adorable photo. Well, we all know how active our Bhojpuri bombshell is on social media! Take a look at our special collection of 20 hot and sexy photos of our diva.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas photos: Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa is one of the best-known personalities of Bhojpuri film fraternity. With over 125 films, the gorgeous diva has so far appeared in Hindi, Bengali, Oriya, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films. The ability to set the internet on fire, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas never misses a golden opportunity to make her fans go gaga with her sexy photos and videos. The stunning Bhojpuri sensation who is currently essaying the role of Dayan in Star Plus’s famous show Nazar, was last seen in Salman Khan’s controversial show Bigg Boss.

We all know, the gorgeous vamp of Indian daily soap is quite active on social media and often surprises her fans with her sexy and sensual photos. The stunning beauty who is celebrating her thirty-sixth birthday today, took to her official Instagram account to share her birthday photos. Well, that’s not! Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is not only famous for her mesmerising performances in movies and Bhojpuri songs but also for the fan following she has on social media. With a mid-week treat for her fans, Monalisa posted her adorable photos that has already garnered thousands of likes.

As it is Monalisa aka Antara Biswas’s 36th birthday today i.e. November 21, we have a special collection of hot and sizzling pictures of Devra Bada Satawela actor:

Talking about her movies, the lady was last seen in Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2. She has also participated in Comedy Nights Bachao, Nach Baliye 8 and Comedy Dangal. The fitness freak simply slays in whatever she wears, be it an ethnic or western outfit.

