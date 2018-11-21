Television's hottest Daayan, Monalisa is celebrating her 36th birthday today and we are more than excited to see her celebration photos. The lady who has amazed us all with her sensuous and sexy avatars has turned a year older. No wonder why she bags such a massive fan following on Instagram. Be it the hot chic look or the ethnic attire, Monalisa rocks it all.

Happy birthday Monalisa: 20 photos that prove no one can slay ethnic outfits like her!

Television’s hottest Daayan, Monalisa is celebrating her 36th birthday today and we are more than excited to see her celebration photos. The lady who has amazed us all with her sensuous and sexy avatars has turned a year older. No wonder why she bags such a massive fan following on Instagram. Be it the hot chic look or the ethnic attire, Monalisa rocks it all. Known for her stage name Monalisa, Antara Biswas made her acting debut with Jayate in the year 1997 and now she rules the regional film industry like no other.

The gorgeous lady bags a number of the movie under her name including Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Tamil, Oriya and Telegu ones. With her remarkable acting skills and mesmerizing looks, Monalisa enjoys the love of a massive fan following. Melting tons of hearts, Monalisa has a collection of Instagram stills in ethnic avatars. The Bhojpuri star has clearly brought back saree in fashion with her sexy ways of wrapping elegance. Of all her stunning photos on social media, we have churned out the favourites for you on the special occasion of her birthday.

Monalisa also took to her Instagram handle to post a few clicks from her midnight birthday celebration with hubby Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. Sitting and posing with the cutest birthday cake, the diva is looking extremely adorable. And in the second photo, Monalisa can be seen posing with the love of her life Vikrant and no doubt, they make an awesome couple!

