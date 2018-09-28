Happy Birthday Mouni Roy: Born on September 28, 1984, television beauty turns 34 today. The epitome of beauty loaded with multiple talents, Mouni has a huge fan following. Among the other big achievements of her life, Mouni has been globally acknowledged as one of the sexiest women when she was mentioned in the list of Asia's Sexiest Women.

Happy Birthday Mouni Roy: The sizzling diva of big and small screens turns 34 today, September 28. The new glam queen recently debuted in Bollywood with the super-hit movie Gold starring Akshay Kumar. The beautiful lady won our hearts with her stunning avatars and now, she is killing it with her acting skills too. Roy’s performance in Bollywood bagged her a lot of praises and appreciations from audience and Bollywood celebs. One of the hottest television stars, Mouni Roy rose to fame from her popular television show Naagin. Climbing the ladder of success, this gorgeous actor has achieved a lot of fame and fan base with the best of her performances. Mouni hogged a lot of headlines when she ranked in the list of Asia’s Sexiest Women and she very well deserved it.

Born with multiple talents, Mouni was also loved for her graceful dance performances in the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Her ticket to Bollywood already proved to be worthy and now she will be soon seen portraying the negative lead in Brahmastra where the diva will be sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

The Gold actor, Mouni along with her girl gang including Sanjeeda Sheikh and Aashka Goradia is celebrating her birthday in the beautiful city of Greece. Enjoying a fan following of 6 million on Instagram, Gold star never leaves a chance to amaze her fans with the prettiest photos.

Here are the most sizzling photos of our stunning lady to treat you on this special day.

A very happy birthday Mouni, shine like a star!

