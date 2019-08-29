Happy birthday Nagarjuna: Telugu superstar Nagarjuna aka Akkineni Nagarjuna turns a year older today and on his special day, let us have a look at 5 of his best songs!

Happy birthday Nagarjuna: South superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna aka Nagarjuna turns 60 today! The actor, who is best known for her phenomenal work in the Telugu movie industry, is one of the most popular actors and is known for his path-breaking performances in blockbusters like Annamayya, Ninne Pelladatha, Gharana Bullodu, Hello Brother, Ravoyi Chandamama, Nuvvu Vastavani, Eduruleni Manishi, Bava Nachadu, Snehamante Idera, Sri Jagadguru Aadi Sankara, Om Namo Venkatesaya, Manmadhudu 2, among many others.

Akkineni Nagarjuna is also a television host and has hosted Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 as well. He is one of the highest-paid actors in the Telugu movie industry and is one of the most loved and adored actors in the South film industry.

The actor is also the recipient of several Nandi awards, a National award mention and many Filmfare South Awards. He is also a producer and has produced award-winning movies like Ninne Pelladatha, Prema Katha, Rajanna, Manmadhudu, Ninne Pelladatha, among many others. On his special day, let us have a look at 5 of his best songs which are loved by his fans from across the world.

Vasthane Vasthane

Priya Raagale

Gichhi Gichhi

Gundello Emundo

Voddura Sodhara

Akkineni Nagarjuna aka Nagarjuna has also starred in a few Bollywood movies such as LOC Kargil where he played the role of Major Padmapani Acharya, Agni Varsha, Angaarey, Zakhm, Mr Bechara, Drohi, among many others. He will be next seen in Bollywood movie Brahmastra co-starring legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

The film is being helmed by Ayan Mukerji and being backed by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions. The film is slated to hit the silver screens in 2020 and the movie also features Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia in supporting roles. Akkineni Nagarjuna was last seen in Telugu movie Manmadhudu 2.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App