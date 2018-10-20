Happy Birthday, Nargis Fakhri: Bollywood actor Nargis Fakhri, who made her big Bollywood debut with Rockstar opposite Ranbir Kapoor, has turned a year older today. Known to rule hearts with her gorgeous looks, Nargis is one of the hottest actors in Bollywood and makes sweeps her fans off their feet with her sizzling photos.

Happy Birthday Nargis Fakhri: Right from she stepped on the big screen with her debut film Rockstar opposite Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor to her latest release Housefull 3, Bollywood actor Nargis Fakhri has ruled hearts with her seductive looks and stellar persona. From films like Rockstar, Madras Cafe, Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, Main Tera Hero, Kick to Housefull 3, Nargis has managed to steal the limelight for all the right reasons and continues to be one of the most gorgeous actors in Bollywood.

With more than 6 million followers on her official Instagram account, Nargis has managed to make heads turn with her bold and sultry photoshoots. One look at her Instagram profile and once can gauge that the diva is a fashionista and does not shy away from experimenting with her style.

As she turns a year older today on October 20, here are 20 photos of Nargis Fakhri which rule hearts:

Be it gracing the cover of leading fashion magazines like Cosmopolitan and Bazaar Bride to raising temperatures with her sizzling avatar, Nargis has time and again proved that she is here and she is here to stay.

On the work front, the diva will be seen in her upcoming film 5 Weddings opposite Rajkummar Rao, whose last film Stree opposite Shraddha Kapoor was a blockbuster hit and made a glorious entry into Rs 100 crore club. After this, she will also be seen in the film Torbaaz along with Sanjay Dutt.

