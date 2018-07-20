Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah turns 68 today. Shah has been a part of some of the remarkable masterpieces of the film industry. Here we have compiled a list of movies that highlight the hard work and efforts that Shah has put in every single role that he has ever played.

Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah turns 68 today. In his acting career, Shah has been a part of some of the remarkable masterpieces of the film industry. He is a three-time National Award winner and has set benchmarks with his acting skills in different movies. From being a cricket coach to a specially-abled boy in Iqbal to a happy go lucky kind of father in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, the actor is considered as one of the most polished actors in the Indian film Industry.

His acting skills are so natural that every role he plays seems to have made for him only. He gets under the skin of every character that has ever offered to him. Passion and grace go hand in hand for the ace actor and his work on screen is the proof of that.

Iqbal

In Iqbal, Shah was initially seen as a failed cricketer that later turned into a remarkable coach for a specially-abled boy. From an alcoholic man, he emerged as an inspiration for us in the end.

Ishqiya

Naseeruddin Shah played a criminal who then falls in love with a widow. The film highlighted the lover side of the actor and he just nailed his role and both audiences and critics applauded his performance in the film.

A Wednesday

The movie depicts an about-to-retire police commissioner(Anupam Kher) narrating a sequence of events that unfolded on a particular Wednesday. In the movie, Shah played a common man who stirs the system with something unusual.

The Dirty Picture

Who doesn’t praise Shah’s role in The Dirty Picture? He played an egoistic actor, who is involved in an illicit relationship with his co-actor played by Vidya Balan. Though it was a negative role, the actor put his full efforts to make the role extraordinary.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

In the movie, he played a hippy man, who leaves his son because he just doesn’t want to raise him. It was a brief role, but the actor just nailed it with his remarkable acting skills.

