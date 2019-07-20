Happy birthday Naseeruddin Shah: One of the finest actors in the Indian film fraternity, Naseeruddin Shah has turned a year older today and on his big day, we get you 5 movies which you should watch if you are his fan!

Happy birthday Naseeruddin Shah: One of the most talented, versatile and raw actors of the Indian film fraternity, Naseeruddin Shah has turned 70 years old today and on his special day, let us have a look at some of the best work in his career of 40 years which makes him one of the most precious diamonds of Indian cinema. The evergreen actor has proved that no genre is taboo.

May it be a negative role, a comic role or a romantic role, Naseeruddin Shah has always managed to get into the skin of the character and delivered a pathbreaking performances in a number of movies.3 times recipient of the prestigious National Film Awards, Naseeruddin Shah has surely given us some iconic performances in his career which will always be cherished and fans keep asking for more.

From playing an unfaithful husband in cult classic Masoom to playing a funny photographer in classic comedy movie Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Naseeruddin Shah has proved that there is no role made in the world which he cannot play perfectly.

The man who stunned everyone with his strong and powerful performance in A Wednesday has also received the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan award and is also a phenomenal theatre artist. Naseeruddin Shah’s performance in movies like Sparsh, Paar, Mandi, Chaahat, Masoom, Iqbal, Sarfarosh and China Gate make him one of the finest actors in Indian cinema and make him a living legend.

On his special day, these are 5 movies of Naseeruddin Shah which you should watch if you are a true movie buff and fan of the legendary actor.

Monsoon Wedding

Mandi

Masoom

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l3q3pQb_CU0

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n6K6RApVscc

A Wednesday

