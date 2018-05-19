Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who graduated from National School of Drama in 1996, made his Bollywood debut in Aamir Khan starrer Sarfarosh and later won the Grand Jury Prize at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles for his phenomenal performance in Anurag Kashyap's Black Friday.

On his special day, let’s recall few of his best performances in these five brilliant films

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors Bollywood has produced. The actor has time and again proven his acting skills by giving some path-breaking performances in films like Manjhi, Gangs of Wasseypur, Badlapur, The Lunchbox, among many others. The actor, who graduated from National School of Drama in 1996, made his Bollywood debut in Aamir Khan starrer Sarfarosh and later won the Grand Jury Prize at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles for his phenomenal performance in Anurag Kashyap’s Black Friday. Known as an unconventional actor, Siddiqui made himself a star in Bollywood because of his unmatchable acting skills and also his exceptional dialogue delivery. On his special day, let’s recall few of his best performances in these five brilliant films:

Gangs of Wasseypur: The crime drama remains of the best films of Nawazuddin till date. His performance as Faizal Khan won him a lot of appreciation and he was applauded for his phenomenal performance. The film emerged as a blockbuster and Faizal Khan remains his best on-screen character.

Badlapur: Nawazzudin Siddiqui shined in this revenge drama. The film, which featured Varun Dhawan in the lead role, was a blockbuster and Nawazzudin, who played a negative character in the film, stole the show with his killer performance and also won an award for the same.

The Lunchbox: One of the finest Indian films, The Lunchbox featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Irrfan Khan in lead roles. The actor was critically acclaimed for his performance in the unconventional film and added another hit to his kitty.

Manjhi-The Mountain Man: Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the role of Dasrath Manjhi and the film was based on the life of Dasrath Manjhi, who was a poor labourer in Gehlaur village, near Gaya in Bihar, India, who carved a path through a 360 ft long, 30 ft wide and 25 ft high hillock using only a hammer and chisel. Nawazuddin single-handedly carried the film on his shoulders and delivered another terrific performance of his career.

Raman Raghav 2.0: Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the role of Raman, a neo-noir psychological killer in this crime based thriller.

