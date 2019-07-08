Happy Birthday Neetu Kapoor: As Neetu Kapoor turns a year older today, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has the cutest wish for her. Sharing an adorable photo on her Instagram, Alia wished her a day full of cake, laughter and cake. Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has also wished the veteran actor on her birthday.

Happy Birthday Neetu Kapoor: Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s relationship is going rock steady and all is good in their little paradise. What makes their relationship even more special is their family’s approval, especially Neetu Kapoor. Ranbir’s mom Neetu is so fond of Alia that she considers her part of their family and is often seen sharing adorable photos on social media. As the veteran actor turns a year older today, Alia shared one of their mushy photos on her Instagram story.

Wishing her a very happy birthday, Alia called her the most beautiful soul and said may she have the best day full of cake, laughter and cake. She concluded the note by sending her the biggest and tightest hug possible. Ain’t the duo super cute?!

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared an adorable post on her Instagram account to wish her mother. Sharing a cute photo of the actor, Riddhima called her the most strongest, most beautiful and the backbone of their family. While wishing her the best birthday ever, she said Neetu Kapoor is limitless and her grace, love and care have no end. She added the hashtags #momsbirthdaycelebration, #nolookingback and #besttimeyettocome.

When Alia Bhatt was earlier asked by a leading daily about why Neetu Kapoor is so fond of her, she responded that how would she know what qualities she likes in her and one would have to ask her about it. On being asked about their equation, Alia said that they are private discussions between her and Neetu ji and cannot be discussed publically. On the professional front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in the upcoming film Brahmastra.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App