Happy Birthday Neetu Kapoor: Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor is ringing in her 60th birthday on Sunday, July 8, in Paris along with Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor and her grandchildren. Recent reports suggest that Rishi Kapoor has taken up the responsibility of all the arrangements and is personally looking into all details to make her birthday super special.

As veteran actor Neetu Kapoor rings in her 60th birthday today on Sunday, July 8th, The Kaala Patthar will be celebrating her special day with her husband Rishi Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor along with her granddaughter in Paris. After Riddhima Kapoor reached Paris to commemorate the special occasion, she shared a collage of their beautiful photos and wished her ‘lifeline’ a very happy birthday with a heartfelt post. Along with the post, Riddhima further shared inside photos from their London vacation.

In the photos, Riddhima and Neetu Kapoor can be seen all smiles as they pose for a happy picture with Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima’s adorable daughter and loving husband. Along with Riddhima, Ranbir Kapoor’s rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt also shared a photo where the veteran actor can be seen embracing Ayan Mukerji and Alia.

#mumsbday #paris ❤️ A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on Jul 7, 2018 at 1:00pm PDT

Happy bday mom ❤️ A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on Jul 7, 2018 at 4:14pm PDT

#myuniverse ❤️ A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on Jul 7, 2018 at 4:14pm PDT

As per a leading report by DNA, Rishi Kapoor has taken up the responsibility to make his wife Neetu Kapoor’s birthday super special. A source close to the daily revealed that the veteran actor is in charge of all the arrangements and will be personally looking into everything including her birthday itinerary.

Before leaving for Paris, Ranbir was spotted having a late night dinner with Alia and Mahesh Bhatt at their Mumbai residence. While Ranbir headed to Paris to ring in his mother’s birthday, Alia was spotted at the airport last night leaving for London to kickstart the shooting schedule of Brahmastra. Whether the diva will be a part of their celebration or not, is yet to be seen.

Workwise, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen romancing Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra, that also stars Mouni Roy and Amitabh Bachchan in prominent roles. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is scheduled to hit the screens in 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More