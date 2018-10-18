Happy Birthday Nidhi Jha: Known to rule social media with her hot and sexy dance moves, Bhojpuri sensation Nidhi Jha has turned an year older today. As she mesmerises the audience on-screen with her sensuous and sultry avatar, the diva is no less than a social media sensation. Take a look at her 10 photos that are too hot to handle and can make anyone go gaga over her.

Happy Birthday Nidhi Jha: When it comes to oozing oomph with her hot and sexy photos, trust no one but Bhojpuri sensation Nidhi Jha. With her sensuous dance moves and sultry looks, the diva never misses a chance to make heads turn and make the audience go gaga over her. As she continues to sweep her fans off their feet with her on-screen performances, she is no less than the queen of hearts off-screen and enjoys massive popularity on social media.

Talking about her journey in Bhojpuri film industry, Nidhi made her debut with 2016 film Gadar opposite Bhojpuri’s handsome hunk Pawan Singh. She later starred in hit films like Ziddi, Truck Driver 2, Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki, Swarg, Satya, Mai Re Mai Humka Uhe Laiki Chahi and Gangster Dulhaniya.

As she gears for her next film Mandir Wahi Banayenge, it would be safe to say that Nidhi is one of the rising stars of the Bhojpuri cinema and is undoubtedly one of the most sexiest actors in India. With this, the diva has also ventured into Telly world with her praise-worthy performances in shows like Balika Vadhu, Beinteha, Sapne Suhane Ladhakpan Ke, Kuldeepak, Savdhaan India, Crime Patrol and many more.

