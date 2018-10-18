Happy Birthday Nidhi Jha: Bhojpuri diva Nidhi Jha, who has turned an year older today on October 18, leaves no stone unturned to raise temperatures. With her sizzling dance moves and sensuous expressions, Nidhi has emerged as a known face not just in the Bhojpuri film industry but also the telly world. On the occasion of her birthday, here are her 5 dance videos that are too hot to handle.

Happy Birthday Nidhi Jha: Known to sweep the audience off their feet with her sizzling dance moves and sensuous expressions, Nidhi Jha have carved a space for herself in the Bhojpuri film industry. After making a power-packed debut in the film Gadar opposite Pawan Singh in 2016 followed by films like Ziddi, Truck Driver 2, Satya, Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki, Swarg, Mai Re Mai Humka Uhe Laiki Chahi and her latest film Gangster Dulhaniya, the diva has emerged as one of the hottest and the most bankable actors.

However, what many do not know is the fact that the sensation has also worked in the Telly industry. Even though she did not play the lead role, Nidhi managed to grab eyeballs in popular shows like Balika Vadhu, Beinteha, Sapne Suhane Ladhakpan ke, Kuldeepak and many more. Needless to say, Nidhi is a powerhouse performer and continues to climb up the ladder of success and popularity.

On the occasion of her birthday, here is a list of 5 songs in which the Bhojpuri diva has raised temperatures and made the fans go gaga over her. Whenever she comes on-screen, she manages to steal all the attention as well as compliments and these videos are a proof of it.

Hold your hearts as these videos are too hot to handle:

Chiz Hamar Daal Deba Net Pa

2. Jaade Garmi Ba Dehiya Mein

3. Jawani Ke Dhan Sankawata Mann

4. Luliya Ka Mangele

5. Bhet Kab Karabu Ae Dear

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More