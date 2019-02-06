Happy birthday Nora Fatehi: The gorgeous beauty who came to limelight after flaunting her sexy belly dancing in Sushmita Sen's Dilbar remake, turns 27 today! Fatehi who is all set to entertain her huge fanbase with Bharat, Batla House and Street Dancer 3, one of the best known personalities on Internet who barely skips a chance of making her followers go gaga with her sexy photos.

Happy birthday Nora Fatehi: The Moroccan beauty needs no introduction. Her gorgeousness in photos and talent in songs is not hidden from us all. Be it her airport look or dance performance on reality shows, she is never missed by the shutterbugs. She barely skips a chance of mesmerising us when it comes to Instagram post. The sexy dancer who made us all groove to her belly dancing super hit song Dilbar from the movie, Satyameva Jayate starring John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee.

Well, its Nora Fatehi’s 27 birthday today i.e. February 6 and we can’t keep calm. The stunning lady who is not only known for Dilbar but also Kamariya and Nrithageethikalennum, is gearing up to set the cinema halls on fire with her amazing performance in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat. Well, the beauty who knows how to slay her social media followers, is one of the most famous faces of Internet. On Nora Fatehi’s birthday, we have jotted down 15 jaw-dropping photos of Canadian beauty that will drive away you mid-week crisis:

With over 3.4 million followers on photo-sharing app, Nora recently shared the poster of Street Dancer 3 starring Shraddha Kapoor. Not just that, she also confirmed the news of her being a part of Varun Dhawan starrer with a video that has garnerd over 160k likes on Instagram. Made under the banners of T Series, Street Dancer 3 will hit the theatres on November 8, this year.

Apart from Bharat and Street Dancer 3, the gorgeous diva will also feature in Batla House starring John Abraham, Mrunal Thakur and Ravi Kishan. She will be seen giving a special appearance in Nikhil Advani’s movie that on the Batla House encounter case that took place on 19 September 2008, will hit the theatres on August 15.

