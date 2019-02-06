Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi has never disappointed her fan following with her unmissable belly dancing. Well, the gorgeous lady who made us all go gaga with her crazy dancing skills in John Abraham's Dilbar Dilbar, is celebrating her 27th birthday today i.e. February 6. Take a look at mesmerising dance videos of Nora Fatehi.

Happy birthday Nora Fatehi: Nora Fatehi came to limelight after she participated as a wild card entry in Salman Khan’s controversial show, Bigg Boss season 9. Ever since then, the beauty has never looked back to the hurdle she had to surpass to rise to the fame of glamour. The gorgeous diva from Canada made sure, her followers and co-workers were well aware of her mesmerising dancing skills. Well, she broke all record when her belly dance videos went viral on social media.

The actual stair to Nora’s succes was John Abraham starrer Dilbar. Although, she was seen flaunting her curves in Ittage Rechchipodam from Temper, Manohari from Baahubali: The Beginning, Rock the party from Oopiri and Door Number from My Birthday Song but her latkas and jhatkas in Satyameva Jayate’s item number simply set the Youtube on fire. On Nora Fatehi’s 27th birthday, we have jotted down 7 hot and jaw-dropping dancing videos of Canadian beauty that will are simply mind-blowing:

Besides films, Nora has worked in Comedy Nights Bachao, Entertainment Ki Raat, Troll Police, Top Model India, MTV Dating in the Dark and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 9. She also made us all groove to the beats of her Punjabi chartbuster, Naah Goriye. Sung by Harrdy Sandhu and made under the banners of Sony Music India, Naah crosses over 338 million views on YouTube. While, Kamariya from another blockbuster Bollywood movie Stree, has garnered over 91 million views on video-sharing app.

Talking about her upcoming projects, the gorgeous lady is currently gearing up to appear in Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan starrer Bharat. She also, took to her official Instagram handle to announce that she will be sharing screens with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in Street Dance 3.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More